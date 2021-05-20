“Friends” ran for 10 years, but Lisa Kudrow thought it could go on for longer than that.

Kudrow chatted to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s “The Late Show”, with the host commenting on how actors think they’re going to forever be out of work when they don’t have a job, but when they do have a job they think they’ll forever have a job.

“Oh, yeah,” the actress agreed. “I always feel like, ‘Well, I will never work again.’ And then I do, like a miracle.”

RELATED: HBO Max Drops ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer

She added, “But I was going to say—no, while I was on ‘Friends’, I thought, ‘I will always be working because there’s no end in sight for this show.'”

“Yeah, it was on for 10 years,” Kudrow went on. “But I just thought, ‘This could go on forever.'”

The show ran from 1994 to 2004 and starred Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

RELATED: ‘Friends’ Cast Reveals Who Were The Biggest Flirts, How Much Of A ‘Family’ They Are & More In Reunion Interview

Kudrow said of the recently-filmed HBO Max reunion special, “It was thrilling and a little emotional.”

She also spoke about once taking an online quiz to find out which “Friends” character she was, and, turns out she’s not a Phoebe Buffay.

Kudrow told Colbert, “I thought I was answering questions that would bring me to Phoebe—you know, ‘Favourite colour? Yellow!’ And it said Rachel.”

She went on, “When I first read the script, and I was going to be auditioning for Phoebe, I saw [the pages for] Rachel, and I just went, ‘Oh, that’s like a Long Island JAP—that could be hilarious. I can identify with that more.’ But they said, ‘No, no. Phoebe.'”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.