Blake Shelton was quizzed about his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani once again on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

The country crooner chatted to Jimmy Fallon about the nuptials, with the host asking what the couple’s first dance song would be.

“I think it’s called ‘The Wedding March’,” Shelton joked.

Fallon insisted, “Not the processional, I want the… at the reception, you come out of a fog machine and it goes here is Mr. & Mrs. Blake Shelton, we hear you come out and now time for the first dance, the couple’s first dance, then what do we hear?”

Shelton shared how he and Stefani had discussed a song from the “Pretty In Pink” soundtrack.

The singer said of the song from the 1986 film, “It’s ‘If You Leave’ from the ‘Pretty In Pink’ soundtrack.

“I swear I have it right here,” he added, showing his phone. “We’ve talked about this, we both love the song. We’re both fans of the ’80s, why not?”

Fallon joked about his lack of wedding invitation, adding that Shelton had also left his name off the Thank You list on his new album Body Language, despite always getting to No. 1 after being on the talk show.

Shelton laughed, “Well, actually I consider you a part of my NBC family. So you’re grouped into that when it says that.”

Shelton was also joined by fellow “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson to play a game of “Jinx Challenge”: