Supporting Donald Trump apparently doesn’t win too many friends in the entertainment business.

On Wednesday, actress Kirstie Alley appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News to speak out about having conservative views in Hollywood.

“People go, ‘You’re so brave.’ I go, ‘No, I think I’m stupid.’ Because honestly… it is a real blackballing situation,” she told the host. “It’s so strange to me because artists are free-thinkers, for the most part.”

Alley went on, “You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers, but as long as you didn’t vote for Trump… I feel like I’m in the ‘Twilight Zone’ a bit, with the whole concept of it.”

She also took issue with people’s attitude toward her, given that she apparently supported Barack Obama in elections prior to 2016.

“On Twitter, I had many celebrities follow me, and now I think three follow me,” she claimed. “I’m the same person. I’m the girl who voted for Obama, twice. And I’m like, ‘Oh, so you liked me when I voted for Obama, and now you’re this?'”

Also in the same interview, Alley took a strong stand against the practice of psychiatry, telling Carlson, “The reason I don’t go to a psychiatrist is because in their bag are the drugs, that’s the main way they treat people.

“You aren’t really allowed to say this in the very liberal community because they think what you’re saying is stigmatizing mental illness,” she said. “Well this is what I’m here to say. I don’t think you’re mentally ill if you’re depressed.”