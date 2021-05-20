Shooting a Zack Snyder movie is no time for resting.

Months after a rumour spread online that director Christopher Nolan had banned chairs from his movie sets, Snyder has openly claimed to do the same on his latest project, “Army of the Dead”.

“There’s no sitting down, like, I banned chairs from the set,” he said on The Playlist‘s “Fourth Wall” podcast.

“It’s really intimate. I can just talk to the actors right there, I’m not back in a monitor across the room,” Snyder explained. “It was definitely the most purely engaged I’ve been making a movie.”

The rumours involving Nolan appeared after an interview resurfaced in which Anne Hathaway claimed that chairs were not allowed on the set of “Interstellar”.

A rep for Nolan refuted the rumour, explaining that chairs had not actually been banned from the set, only from certain areas.

“For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” the rep said at the time. “The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”

From Snyder’s comments on “Fourth Wall”, it appears he took a similar approach.