Even Taylor Swift couldn’t save St. Vincent in the kitchen.

St. Vincent, real name Annie Erin Clark, recently dropped by Jessie Wares’ “Table Manners” podcast. The “Cruel” singer revealed how Swift tried to help her master kitchen instruments.

“Here’s a story: so around, I think it was probably 2015, Taylor Swift – who you might know – invited me over to teach me how to cook a steak, asparagus and cauliflower. Something like that,” Clark recalled. “And it’s very sweet of her to have done that and I don’t remember exactly why.”

“I don’t remember if she experienced that I couldn’t cook and thought: ‘I’m going to help this girl,'” she continued. “I’m not really sure how it came about, but she brought me home and she taught me how to do the thing.”

Equipped with Swift’s knowledge, St. Vincent attempted to recreate her fellow musician’s recipe.

“So flashforward, a couple [of] months later, I’m at my Laurel Canyons studio and I’m like: ‘You know what, I’m going to have a couple of friends over, make this meal that Taylor showed me how to make,'” she shared. “And my friends still mock me for it, to this day. I hear of them basically being ‘raw, crusty cauliflower’ and ‘hockey puck steaks.'”

“And these are people who one, they’re in the hospitality industry, they know how to cook. They know how to eat. You know, just people who know how to [be] like ‘here, come over’ and there are candles lit and there are all the things that make an experience wonderful,” she said. “I didn’t do any of that s**t and I made them terrible food. They still mock me for it to this day.”

St. Vincent released her universally-acclaimed sixth studio album, Daddy’s Home, on May 14.