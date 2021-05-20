Khloe Kardashian is about to give the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan an attitude adjustment.

In a new teaser from Thursday night’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Khloe told Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian that the family should invest in a “negativity jar.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Drops $25K On Janet Jackson’s ‘If’ Music Video Outfit

“I have this fancy-schmancy jar,” Khloe starts off. “Kourtney made a point saying like, ‘Every time I walk in here, it’s negative. People are like, what are you wearing? What did you do to your hair?'”

If someone is caught being negative, the culprit must staple their name to a bill and place it in the jar.

“At the end, whoever has the least amount of names in here, gets all the money,” Khloe dished. “There’s nothing wrong with a little family attitude adjustment… We should want to change the narrative and be happy and have positive things to say about each other.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Second-Guessing’ The Surrogacy Process

“I don’t want to be responsible for teaching you guys how to be negative. I don’t want to pass it on to my grandchildren,” Jenner replied. “I want to be a positive person. So, I’m gonna work on that and, hopefully, get a little bit better with my attitude.”

New episodes of the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” air Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!