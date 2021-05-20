Angelina Jolie is continuing to do her bit to protect the planet.

To raise awareness of bee conservation and empower women beekeepers around the world, Jolie posed while covered in bees for National Geographic‘s World Bee Day exclusive interview. The actress was recently named the “godmother” of the 2021 Women for Bees program.

Angelina Jolie. (Dan Winters/National Geographic)

In the accompanying chat she explained why it’s more important than ever to protect the bee population.

“With so much we are worried about around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news and the reality of what is collapsing, this is one that we can manage,” Jolie shared. “We can certainly all step in and do our part.

“I don’t think a lot of people know what damage they’re doing. A lot of people are just trying to get through their day. They want to do good. They don’t want to be destructive. They don’t know which thing to buy. They don’t know which thing to use. So I think part of this is wanting to help it be simple for everybody, because I need that.”

Jolie continued, “I have six kids and a lot happening, and I don’t know how to be the ‘perfect’ anything. And so if we can help each other to say, ‘This is a way forward, simple, and this is something you can do with your kids.'”

The star talked about how she pulled off the stunning bee photoshoot, which was shot by photographer Dan Winters.

“It was so funny to be in hair and makeup and wiping yourself with pheromone,” Jolie told the mag. “We couldn’t shower for three days before. Because they told me, ‘If you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn’t know what you are.’ … Then you put a few things up your nose and in your ears so you don’t give them as many holes to climb in.

“I did have one that got under my dress the entire time. It was like one of those old comedies,” she added. “I kept feeling it on my knee, on my leg, and then I thought, Oh, this is the worst place to get stung. It’s getting really close. It stayed there the entire time we were doing the shoot. And then when I got all the other bees off, I lifted the skirt and he went away.”