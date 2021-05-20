Everybody’s talking about Jamie, especially after Amazon Studios released a new trailer for the movie adaptation of the hit 2017 London West End production.

The LGBTQ-focused “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” tells the story of a 16-year-old gay teen who achieves his dreams as a drag performer.

RELATED: HBO Max Drops ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer

“‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ took the theatre world by storm, but now the most anticipated film adaptation of this hit musical is coming to your screens,” a synopsis reads. “Step out of the darkness and into the spotlight!”

The movie adaptation stars newcomer Max Harwood as Jamie. The film also stars Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the movie will be headed exclusively to Prime Video after the Hollywood project was frozen in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin In ‘Respect’ Trailer

“Let’s come together to celebrate the glorious and fabulous uniqueness of each and every one of us,” said director Jonathan Butterell in a press release.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” premieres Sept. 17 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.