If Courteney Cox isn’t going to keep any of Monica’s “Friends” memorabilia, Jennifer Aniston sure will.

The cast of “Friends” caught up with People ahead of HBO Max’s long-awaited “Friends” reunion. When asked if they own any cherished set pieces, Aniston dropped a bomb on her castmates.

Cox said, “I’m not a person that collects things. And then I regret it. I’m actually going to steal something tonight.”

“I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore,” Aniston dished. “I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves.”

Matt LeBlanc touched on how that legendary “Friends” chemistry still exists among the castmates.

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc says. "We pick up right where we left off."

“It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny,” Matthew Perry said of the show’s enduring popularity. “They didn’t make timely jokes. They didn’t make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that.”

“Friends: The Reunion” premieres on May 27 on HBO Max with Aniston, Cox, Lisa Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and David Schwimmer, as well as a star-studded guest list.