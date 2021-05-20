“CSI” is coming back.

A new teaser trailer for “CSI: Vegas” has now been revealed, with series executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer saying in the clip that he had been “wanting to bring back CSI for a long time” because it’s so popular.

“We’re so thrilled for audiences to take on this new season.”

Jason Tracey, another executive producer, said the show will “go deeper and showcase some of what’s new in criminal forensics.

“I don’t think that we would be bringing the show back if we didn’t have a way to leverage the epic run that the original had against the characters that we all want to watch.”

Crime's luck has run out. @CSICBS, Wednesdays this fall on CBS. 🎰 pic.twitter.com/ojs2S78wps — CBS (@CBS) May 19, 2021

Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, explained why now was the perfect time to revive the series in an interview with The Wrap, insisting the resurgence of true-crime series was part of the reason, as well as nostalgia.

“Not just on broadcast but I mean if you look at even documentaries on a lot of streaming services, crime is just very interesting to people and people have an insatiable appetite for it,” Kahl shared.

“The producers behind ‘CSI’ came to us and said, ‘We have a lot more we can do now, we have a lot more we can look at.’ The mechanics and technology of crime-solving using these techniques has advanced leaps and bounds since the show went off the air. So there’s a lot more toys, a lot more roads to explore. They came to us and said, ‘We think the time is right,’ and we agreed.”

“CSI” was the most-watched drama for a decade.

Original stars William Peterson, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham along with Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon are set to return for the new “CSI: Vegas” series.