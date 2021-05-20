Tracee Ellis Ross will get married when she feels like it.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the actress talked about feeling the societal pressure to get hitched.

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross Once Yelled At Mom Diana Ross Over A Blouse: ‘This Could Pay For College!’

“Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you,” she said. “I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding. And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”

In the interview, Ross also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her ‘Questionable’ Fashion Trends, Including Tucking In Her Pajamas

“We’ve seen things and witnessed things with our eyes and our hearts that are unfathomable,” Ross said. “So many hard edges in the world that perhaps the softness of our bodies is actually worthy of a thank-you. Perhaps our bodies are wiser than we are and are doing all of the work that we cannot do in these moments to allow a gentleness and a softness and a cushion around our heart and our most delicate and soft spaces.”

She later joked, “I feel the sexiest I’ve ever felt; it’s going to waste in the pandemic.”