Mistaking the cast of “Ted Lasso” for regular soccer fans.

This week, video emerged in which members of the cast, currently filming season 2 of the Apple TV+ series in the U.K., were interviewed outside a match by an unsuspecting reporter.

Chris Skudder, who works for ITV, ran into Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández and more cast members outside an FA Cup Final match between Leicester and Chelsea, all wearing scarves gear from the game.

Hey, they don’t write songs about you if you’re not real… just ask "867-5309/Jenny" https://t.co/29Ra0pOnsr — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) May 18, 2021

The journalist interviewed them as though they were normal fans, including Fernández, who said that he had flown in all the way from Mexico just for the game.

Even as one of the other cast members openly referred to Fernández by his character’s name “Dani Rojas”, Skudder still seemed unaware of who they were.

Eventually the actors all burst out into song, dancing to Dani Rojas’ theme song from the show.