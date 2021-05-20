Click to share this via email

Sammy Hagar and Nickleback frontman Chad Kroeger scored the jackpot of all collaborations with an incredible group of Afghan schoolgirls.

Hagar and Kroeger teamed with the Miraculous Love Kids / Girl with a Guitar non-profit organization for a cover of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle”. Other musicians involved are bassist Nathan East (Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins), keyboardist Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters), keyboardist Gary Griffin (Brian Wilson, Beach Boys), drummer Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), and guitarist Todd Shea.

The Miraculous Love Kids / Girl with a Guitar raises awareness and support for impoverished and endangered children in war-stricken countries.

Hagar and Kroeger pencilled their contributions remotely.

“I’m proud of what you’re doing,” Hagar told the children after capping his vocal contribution. “Stay strong and fly like an eagle.”

The organization and its students previously teamed with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello for a cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”.