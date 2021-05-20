Canada’s biggest night in fashion took place Wednesday night, and for the first time ever anyone could join.

Actress Amanda Brugel hosted the 7th annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, which were also the first time the CAFAs embarked on a virtual award show. The hour long interactive show was broadcasted live from Toronto, giving fashion fans across the country a chance to get in on the action.

The CAFAs celebrate creatives in the Canadian fashion industry, from models and photographers to designers and stylists.

This year’s award presenters included Brooke Lynn Hytes, Chartotte Cardin, Coco Rocha and Madame Sophie Trudeau.

The award show also honoured October’s Very Own, Maye Musk and Tanya Taylor, for their respective contributions to the Canadian fashion industry.

A variety of Canadian brands and creatives took home CAFAs on Canada’s biggest night in fashion. Winners of the night included Mejuri for Accessory Designer Of The Year, Lesley Hampton for the Fashion Impact Award, and Donte Colley for Digital Fashion Creator of the Year.

For a full list of winners from last night’s CAFAs head to cafawards.ca

And although this year was virtual, there was no shortage of glam! The CAFAs mobile portrait studio gave the Canadian Fashion industry a chance to showcase the best of Canadian Fashion, from home! Check out some of this year’s best dressed.