Falling ill during a pandemic is a scary thing.

Appearing on the podcast “Hypochondiactor”, Leslie Odom Jr. opened up about his experience contracting H1N1 during the swine flu pandemic in 2010.

RELATED: Leslie Odom Jr. And More Honoured With SBIFF Variety Artisans Award

The “One Night In Miami” actor described his symptoms at the time as feeling “like the regular flu, which I’ve had many times,” but also quite different.

“There was a weird component,” he said. “Whatever was going on inside me did not feel natural. It felt synthetic.”

Odom also recalled the virus inducing a kind of dizziness, which he said “lasted long after I even felt better.

“The dizziness was like nothing I’d ever experienced,” he said. “There was this time, I was finally doing my laundry, this was when the laundry was downstairs, and I made a left turn and then I made another left turn, just in my building, and I went down. Making a left turn I got so dizzy that I just fell.”

RELATED: Oscar Nominees Daniel Kaluuya And Leslie Odom Jr. Have The Most Adorable Red Carpet Moment

Talking about how he reflected on that experience during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Odom said, “I think, when your body houses a foreign host, I think something happens psychologically. You really realize how vulnerable you are, and how I could go from a… veritably healthy guy in my mid-20s and that I could get this illness that, in some ways, was debilitating, just really affected my trust in the world.”

He added, “Thank god… it was super minor.”