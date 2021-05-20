Click to share this via email

Liam Hemsworth made a rare appearance in a social media post celebrating his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks’ birthday.

Brooks’ friend Michele Merkin wished her a happy 23rd birthday this week, sharing an array of cute photos.

Hemsworth photobombed the snap in the third pic, taking their relationship Instagram official.

Brooks responded to the post, writing: “Agh I love you so much. GG4L!! ❤️.”

Hemsworth and Brooks have been romantically linked since December 2019, after the actor split from Miley Cyrus in August 2019.

The snaps come after Hemsworth, Brooks and Merkin were pictured together at a white-themed party earlier this month.

Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon were also among those in attendance. Merkin threw the star-studded bash.