The Sanderson Sisters are officially ready to run amok.

The previously-announced “Hocus Pocus” sequel will begin production this fall with an intended release date of October 2022 on Disney+.

Better Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the witchy trio. A sequel to the 1993 box office bomb-turned-cult favourite, “Hocus Pocus 2” will see three young women once again bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem, leaving them to figure out how to stop the child-devouring witches from wreaking havoc on Halloween.

The stars made the announcement on Instagram, each sharing the new title treatment for the sequel.

RELATED: Kathy Najimy Talks Obsessing Over Bette Midler, Filming ‘Sister Act 2’ And More

“The Proposal” director Anne Fletcher takes over directing duties from Adam Shankman who was originally announced as the project’s director. Shankman will remain as executive producer on “Hocus Pocus 2” as he puts the finishing touches on the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted” for Disney.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” says director Anne Fletcher in a statement. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”