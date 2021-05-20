Leave it to Little Mix to blow us away with another collaboration.

On Thursday, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock released their single “Heartbreak Anthem” with EDM superstars David Guetta and Galantis.

“Heartbreak Anthem” marks the first new song to be released by the trio since Jesy Nelson’s departure from the girl group in December 2020.

Despite its name, the single is less of a breakup song and more of a declaration to their exes about wishing them the best post-split.

In the Samuel Douek-directed music video, the girls take centre stage as “Winged Fatales” and grace their Mixers with epic hair, makeup and wardrobe.

In a statement, Galantis’ Christian Karlsson opened up about how the collaboration came together during the pandemic.

“It started with just the chord progression at a studio in London right before the pandemic. As many collaborations have gone in these times, it was a remote work in progress for months, with stems sent back and forth from London to Los Angeles to Stockholm to Paris,” he revealed.

“We’d been talking with David about working together for a long time, and having Little Mix and their unique, strong vocals has made this one really special,” he added.

Check out the music video for “Heartbreak Anthem” above.