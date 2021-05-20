The beloved sitcom is coming to an end… in style.

On Thursday, NBC shared the first trailer for the final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, and announced it will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Aug. 12.

RELATED: Andy Samberg Discusses How ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Will Address Police Brutality

The teaser includes cast members reflecting on the show, including Melissa Fumero, who says, “‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ changed my life.”

The show also promises fans “7 heists,” “32 sex tape titles,” “4,279 cools” and “1 epic final season.”

RELATED: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Will End With A Shortened Season 8, Cast Reacts

Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker also star on the show, which premiered in 2013.

In 2018, the show was cancelled by Fox after five seasons, but was picked up for renewal by NBC which aired season 6 and 7 before green-lighting an eighth and final season.

Fumero spoke with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil, revealing they’re “about midway” through production of the new season.

She declared that she’s “really excited for people to see the final season. I feel like the writers really went for it, we’re doing a lot of the things we do that people love about ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, and we’re doing some other things, and we’re also getting a little nostalgic… it’s got everything, and I think it’s going to feel really satisfying, I hope, to our viewers. Yeah, I’m really proud of it.”