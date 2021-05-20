Chris Rock is definitely not rockin’ with cancel culture.

Rock, 56, caught up with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” to offer his perspective on the pressures that “being cancelled” puts on performers and the art of comedy.

“And when everyone gets safe and nobody tries anything, things get boring,” he told the New York station’s Angela Yee and DJ Envy. “I see a lot of unfunny comedians, I see unfunny TV shows, I see unfunny awards shows, I see unfunny movies — because everybody’s scared to make a move.”

“And that’s not a place to be… now you got a place where people are scared to talk,” he continued. “You don’t really have to cancel us, ‘cos we get the message — they’re not laughing! … When we do something and people aren’t laughing, we get it.”

Ultimately, Rock believes the audience will inform the performer when a line has been crossed.

“[It’s] disrespecting the audience,” he argued. “Like, ‘Oh, you think you know more than the audience?’ The audience knows more than everybody.”