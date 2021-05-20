Tom Hiddleston gives you a lesson on the history of Loki ahead of the new Disney+ series based on the trickster god.

Hiddleston starred in a short video from Marvel Entertainment titled, “Loki in 30 Seconds”. In the video, Hiddleston gives an amusing recap on Loki’s history from “Thor” (2011) all the way to “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – although he cheats and takes a short break for air.

A synopsis for the series reads, “Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.”

“Loki” premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.