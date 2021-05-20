HBO Max has just dropped the first trailer for “No Sudden Move”, the star-studded new crime thriller from director Steven Soderbergh.

“An all-star cast. A not-so-perfect heist,” reads the tagline for the new flick, which does indeed boast an impressive roster of talent that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, and Julia Fox.

Set in Detroit during the mid-1950s, several small-time crooks are hired for what appears to be an uncomplicated heist to retrieve a document. When the plan goes south, they come to realize the heist was actually a front for something far darker than they ever imagined.

Ahead of its HBO Max debut, “No Sudden Move” will have its official premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

“A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighbourhood,” Soderbergh said in a statement, while Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal described the film a “crowd-pleaser” that will be idea to screen “under the New York skyline.”

“No Sudden Move” will debut on HBO Max on July 1.