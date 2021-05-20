Alanis Morissette tells Chester Bennington to “Rest” in this touching tribute song.

Morissette debuted the song at a tribute show for Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington following his death by suicide. On Thursday, the Canadian singer released an official studio version of the song through streaming services and YouTube.

“There’s been a lot of vilification of people with depression and addiction, and being troubled, and being in the public eye,” she said back in 2017 when introducing the song. “Being made fun of for the challenges that we, as a huge community of people with notoriety, have gone through. It’s an extremely isolating and challenging journey to go through.”

“So, for me, I just want to offer empathy to all people in the public eye, and to all of you here tonight,” she continued.

Morrissette released her last album, SuchPretty Forks in the Road in 2020.