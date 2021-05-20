Click to share this via email

Pierce Brosnan celebrated his 68th birthday this week, and took to Instagram to share a photo from his birthday bash.

In the pic, the silver-haired actor is seen blowing out the candles on a cake.

Meanwhile, the back of a familiar bald head can be seen in the foreground.

“A happy birthday it was, thank you dear friends and family, near and afar,” he said, before identifying the identity of the person in the picture.

“And yes, that’s the back of Mr Danny Divito’s handsome cranium,” he continued, misspelling Danny DeVito’s last name.

Brosnan’s wife, Keeley Shaye Brosnan, paid tribute on Instagram, thanking her husband “for sharing your life with me.”