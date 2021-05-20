Chris Evans is making us swoon, again.

On Thursday, the “Captain America” superstar, 39, celebrated his beloved dog Dodger and National Rescue Dog Day with an emotional post that just pulls at your heartstrings.

In the clip, Evans shared the moment he met his “best friend” Dodger, revealing he rescued the adorable pup while filming the drama “Gifted” alongside Jenny Slate, his now-former girlfriend, and Mckenna Grace in Savannah.

RELATED: Yvette Nicole Brown Reacts To Twitter Boyfriend Chris Evans’ Online Flirtation With Lizzo

“Happy #nationalrescuedogday. This is the moment I met Dodger,” he captioned the post. “I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home with me.”

He added, “There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend.”

RELATED: Lizzo Teases More Messages From Her And Chris Evans’ Instagram Exchange Following That Drunken DM

Dodger makes a regular appearance on Evans’ Instagram, including showing off the adorable puppy-sized Halloween costume.