The Canadian Screen Awards concluded its 2021 virtual presentations on Thursday, announcing the winners in the Cinematic Arts categories.

Indigenous zombie horror film “Blood Quantum” emerged as this year’s big winner, nabbing a total of six awards, with star Michael Greyeyes winning in the Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role category.

Crime-noir thriller “Akilla’s Escape” proved to be the runner-up with five awards, while “Funny Boy” won three, including director Deepa Mehta winning for Achievement in Direction.

Michelle Pfeiffer captured the award for Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role category, for “French Exit”.

Mary Walsh’s performance in “Happy Place” won her the Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award, while Colm Feore won the award for Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Sugar Daddy”.

Tracey Deer’s directorial debut “Beans”, inspired by the 1990 Oka crisis, was named Best Motion Picture, and also won the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award.

In the television categories, medical drama “Transplant” won for Best Drama Series, while “Schitt’s Creek” won the honours for Best Comedy Series.

In addition, “Transplant” star Hamza Haq won Best Lead Actor, Drama Series, while Crystle Lightning of “Trickster” took the award for Best Lead Actress, Drama Series.

Meanwhile, “Kim’s Convenience” star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee won the Best Lead Actor, Comedy honours, and Catherine O’Hara was named Best Lead Actress, Comedy for her amazing performance in the final season of “Schitt’s Creek”.

The complete list of winners can be found here.