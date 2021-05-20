Mariska Hargitay has a lot of praise for 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal.

The “Law & Order: SVU” actress took to Instagram after hearing about Bonal’s almost kidnapping in Florida this week.

According to Pensacola News Journal, the youngster escaped her attacker thanks to things she learned watching Hargitay on the long-running police drama.

“Her first words were, ‘Somebody tried to kidnap me. He grabbed me by my throat and he had a knife.’ She said she was able to kick and she tripped him and freed herself,” mom Amber Bonal told the outlet following the incident. “She said, ‘Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind, like on Law & Order SVU.’ We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu. She’s a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.”

At a press conference Tuesday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed the evidence against the suspect, 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga, included some blue slime that was left on his arm. Stanga is now in police custody.

A surveillance camera across the street caught the entire ordeal on video, showing Alyssa playing with blue slime before a white van pulled up and tried to kidnap her.

After hearing the news, Hargitay took to Instagram to praise the fan.

“Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe,” the actress wrote. “And I am so honoured to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!”

She added, “Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska.”

Hargitay has starred as Det. Olivia Benson for 22 seasons of “SVU”.