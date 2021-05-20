“Having now done therapy for four and a bit years, five years, for me it is all about prevention,” Harry said in the new mental health series “The Me You Can’t See”.

The Duke of Sussex gave viewers a glimpse of what EMDR treatment entails.

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy is “a structured therapy that encourages the patient to briefly focus on the trauma memory while simultaneously experiencing bilateral stimulation (typically eye movements), which is associated with a reduction in the vividness and emotion associated with the trauma memories” as per the American Psychological Association.

In the third episode, Harry undergoes EMDR treatment, explaining that he gets “uptight” each time he returns to London.

“For me, London is a trigger because of my mom. It happens every time,” he added, describing the feeling that overcomes him as “being hunted, knowing that you are helpless.

That “feeling of the past is so deeply connected to the present,” Harry said during treatment. “It all comes back, the trauma is very much geographical.”

Speaking about EMDR, Harry said the therapy process is like “cleaning my hard drive,” adding that he now has “calmness” when thinking of flying to the United Kingdom.

“For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to take on everything. That is why I am here now, that is why my wife is here now. That feeling of being trapped in the family — there was no option to leave — eventually, when I made that decision for my family I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ I was like, ‘How bad do things have to get until I am allowed to do this?'”

Harry also opened up about wife Meghan Markle’s previous admission of experiencing suicidal thoughts. “She was going to end her life,” Harry said. “It shouldn’t have to get to that.”

Harry does have some “regrets,” including “not making more of a stance earlier on in the relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did.”

“History was repeating itself,” Prince Harry told the camera. “My mother was chased to her death or she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. Now, look what has happened. Want to talk about history repeating itself? They aren’t going to stop until she dies.”

Continued Harry: “It is incredibly trigging to potentially lose another woman in my life.”

Expanding on the same thoughts he told Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast about changing the way he was parented by Prince Charles, Harry recalled his dad telling both him and Prince William, “It was like that for me so it will be like that for you.”

Harry once again said that just because that was the way it was done, doesn’t mean it is the way it should continue to be done. In fact, he’s adamant about parenting son Archie and his unborn daughter in a very different way than he was brought up.

“We chose to put our mental health first and that is what we will continue to do,” he declared.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new series “The Me You Can’t Series” debuts on Apple TV+ on May 21.