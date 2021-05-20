Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram on Thursday to share his “new look.”

In a photo her shared with his 16.5 million followers, the “Ted” star shows off his recently shaved head.

While Wahlberg didn’t specify a reason for his new ‘do, it’s likely that it’s for an upcoming role.

As for what that role is, a likely candidate is his recently announced film “Stu”, which Deadline described as “a faith-based film loosely based on a true story and is something very close to Wahlberg’s heart and something he had been developing for a number of years.”

Wahlberg also revealed that he’s packing on 30 pounds for the role,

In any case, Wahlberg’s wife Rhea definitely approves, judging by a comment she left to his post.