Over 60 big cats belonging to “Tiger King”‘s Jeff and Lauren Lowe have been seized.

Federal authorities raided their Oklahoma zoo after being accused of violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA) following an investigation.

“68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar” were seized the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

“This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

“There are no tigers left at Tiger King Park, and the Lowes’ reign of terror against threatened and endangered big cats may soon be over. If PETA has its way, these ‘Tiger King’ villains will lose every other animal in their custody, too,” PETA said in a statement to ET Canada.

Since December 2020, three inspections of the park took place. “The Lowes received citations for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behaviour,” the statement adds.

The Lowes were “found in contempt” including failing to hire a qualified veterinarian.

In June 2020, a judge ordered Lowe to give ownership of Thee G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park to fellow “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin.

Lowe proceeded to close the park and moved the animals to Thackerville.