Jessica Alba’s YouTube show “Getting Honest” lived up to its name.

In the newest episode, Alba and husband Cash Warren spoke to Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman about being interrupted by their children during an intimate time.

Alba and Warren recalled how Haven, now 9, once walked in on them.

“It was the worst,” Warren said. “We like spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.'”

While Warren was laughing, Alba said she “started crying.”

“I called Koa [Warren’s sister]. She’s so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul,” the actress said.

Warren knew they couldn’t “pretend it didn’t happen,” but Haven was ahead of them.

“I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her,” Alba said. “She went right in and told everyone.”

“I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that’s the last time you walk into our room without knocking,’ ” Warren said laughing. “Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson.”