Randy Spelling, scion of legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling and brother of “90210” star Tori Spelling, is the latest guest on the podcast “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef”.

Growing up in the family’s 56,000-square-foot mansion — the largest in Los Angeles — Spelling recalled that it wasn’t uncommon for huge stars to drop by. Only occasionally, he admitted, did he become starstruck.

“That did happen once. I did get starstruck. Michael Jackson was in this, we called it a projection room because that’s where on Saturday nights my parents would see movies, they’d screen movies,” Spelling explained.

“We also had, you know, Christmas and holidays and get-togethers in that room. And I came down one day. I think my dad called for me and I went down and Michael Jackson was there and I had his records. I had a cardboard box on the floor breakdancing to his music. So I was completely starstruck,” he continued.

“Some of the other movie stars that came to and fro, again before 12, and there was a lot of them. I didn’t understand. I didn’t watch them on TV. So to me it wasn’t, oh my gosh, there is Sophia Loren. There’s Joan Collins. There’s Jacqueline Smith, Tom Selleck, Stephanie Powers. I mean so many people, but it’s really interesting to, without knowing, to see the, the presence that people have because there’s something. And I think people can see this now. Right? When you see a movie star, I don’t think it’s just because they’re known or celebrity that people go, ‘Oh, I think when there’s someone who is good looking,’ you know, doesn’t matter what gender, and also there something in them has a star quality. There’s something about them that they exude. So when you see them, you can feel their presence. I felt that all the time, I just couldn’t understand the magnitude of who I was seeing,” said Spelling.

Spelling also opened up about hanging out with Shannen Doherty and other members of the cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210”, on which his sister starred and his father created.

“I remember going to Shannen’s house a couple of times with my sister earlier on in the show, Shannen used to wrestle with me, you know, in the first year or two of ‘90210’. And I remember calling my friends, I got beat up by Shannen Doherty, like my claim to fame,” he recalled.

“And again, I’d see these people around, but the only one that I ever really hung out with myself was Brian Austin Green,” he said. “Him and I had a friendship. He did music at the time. So when I was 17, 18, he helped me set up my little music studio.”

The entire episode can be heard right here.