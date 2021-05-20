Phoebe Dynevor is addressing how she feels about her “Bridgerton” co-star Regé-Jean Page exiting the show after the first season.

Dynevor, who played Page’s love interest on the show, said she knew that the actor would be leaving before he publically made his announcement.

“I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner,” she said on Variety‘s “Awards Circuit” podcast. “But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show.”

The second season of the hit Netflix show will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest for love.

“I think fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling. And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny, who plays Anthony. Obviously it’s sad to see [Page] go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my with my family,” Dynevor added.

Season two has already started filming and a spinoff series focused on a young Queen Charlotte is also in the works.