A 9-year-old WWE superfan has been making a mark in the world of professional wrestling.

In a new video from the WWE’s “The Bump”, wrestler Kevin Owens is interviewed by youngster Steven Spice, who’s undergone two brain surgeries for a rare condition called Spice has Chiari, reports People, a condition where part of the brain bulges outside of the skull where it joins the spinal cord.

During a video call, Spice gets in-depth, proving he’ll make a fine WWE ringside reporter one day.

According to a WWE statement Spice actually has ambitions to some day work in pro wrestling, as a referee, manager or even just working backstage.

Check out the heartwarming interview in the video above.