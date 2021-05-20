Fans have been warned that they’ll be saying goodbye to Jesse Williams in the May 20 edition of “Grey’s Anatomy”, but news has emerged that Williams isn’t the only cast member exiting the show in the episode.

According to Deadline, Greg Germann — who has played Dr. Tom Koracick since 2017 — is also bidding farewell.

While this will mark Germann’s final episode as a series regular, Deadline reports that he “is expected to reprise his role as a guest star in the future.”

“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years,” “Grey’s” showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline. “We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day — but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!”

“To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with ‘Grey’s’ over the past few years has been such a privilege,” Germann added. “A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!”