Al Roker is generally regarded as one of the most-liked personalities on television, and Tamron Hall can attest the “Today” weather guy is as nice in real life as he appears onscreen.

Roker paid a virtual visit to Hall’s daytime talk show this week — his first since Hall left “Today” four years ago — and she shared a sweet story about her former co-host.

In a sneak peek at Roker’s appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show”, she reveals that her 2-year-old son Moses had a medical emergency a few months back, and in a “panic” she called Roker.

“My son Moses had surgery a couple months ago, and I was in a panic. I didn’t know what to do,” Hall said.

“I call Al Roker and I said, ‘Al, I need your help.’ Within seconds, I met the doctor, I’m in the surgery centre, and everything worked out just beyond what I could’ve expected,” Hall revealed.

“This is what this man brings to my life!” she added, asking Roker, “Are you this good to everybody?”

Quipped Roker: “I don’t know everybody so I don’t know that I’m that great to everybody, but I try to help!”