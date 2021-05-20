Click to share this via email

Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” continues to live on.

After the song had a resurgence thanks to a viral TikTok dance, the singer and the creators of the dance teamed up for a new video.

“Yes yes yhop! @rony_boyy and his team came to teach me the moves! @yvngflickk @digitalvibezinc @jubi2fye @iconicwill,” Bedingfield captioned the clip.

The “Pocketful of Sunshine” recently reacted to the trend, gaining a lot of attention, including a comment from Lil Nas X.

who knew she was caked up like that omg — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 9, 2021

