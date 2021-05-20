Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” continues to live on.
After the song had a resurgence thanks to a viral TikTok dance, the singer and the creators of the dance teamed up for a new video.
“Yes yes yhop! @rony_boyy and his team came to teach me the moves! @yvngflickk @digitalvibezinc @jubi2fye @iconicwill,” Bedingfield captioned the clip.
@natashabedingfieldYes yes yhop! @rony_boyy and his team came to teach me the moves! @yvngflickk @digitalvibezinc @jubi2fye @iconicwill♬ original sound – Natasha Bedingfield
The “Pocketful of Sunshine” recently reacted to the trend, gaining a lot of attention, including a comment from Lil Nas X.
who knew she was caked up like that omg
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 9, 2021
