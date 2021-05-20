CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been taking heat after the Washington Post reported he’d been participating in conference calls with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to offer his advice on how to respond to the wave of sexual harassment allegations that have engulfed the embattled politician.

On Thursday’s edition of “Cuomo Prime Time”, the host addressed the scandal head-on.

“When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN,” he said at the top of the show.

RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Responds After Backlash For Saying He’s ‘Black On The Inside’

“It will not happen again. It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here who I believe are the best in the business in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that,” Cuomo continued.

He also explained that he remains “fiercely loyal” to his family, and for him it’s always been “family first, job second.”

While acknowledging the situation is “unique and difficult,” he “I know where the line is. I can respect it, and still be there for my family, which I must. I have to do that. I love my brother. I love my family. I love my job. And I love and respect my colleagues here at CNN.”

RELATED: Chris Cuomo Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations Against His Brother: ‘Obviously, I Cannot Cover It’

Earlier, a CNN spokesperson issued a statement to the Post. “Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes. In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother,” the statement read. “However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”