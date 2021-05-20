Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Stephen Colbert brought back in-studio guests to “The Late Show” with a struggle.

That struggle being in the shape of arm wrestling John Krasinski.

Krasinski warned Colbert that he hasn’t arm wrestled anyone since he was 12.

RELATED: New Trailer For ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Arrives As John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Encourage People To Return To Cinemas

“I’m just looking at the guns and I’m like ‘hey man,'” Colbert said, referencing “The Quiet Place II” director’s arms.

“The key is you buy things at Baby Gap and people are like ‘you look huge,'” Krasinski joked.

TONIGHT! How strong is @johnkrasinski? @stephenathome finds out IN REAL LIFE tonight on A Late Show! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/714BRS81NQ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 21, 2021

After giving Krasinski some pointers, they were off.

Check out the clip above to see who won.

RELATED: John Krasinski Gave A Sweet Nod To His Daughters While Hosting ‘SNL’

“A Quiet Place II” debuts in theatres on May 28.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. on Global.