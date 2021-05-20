Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton are expecting.

The “Succession” star and his wife announced that their second child is on the way.

Posing with their daughter Kinsey Sioux, Charton showed off her baby bump, captioning the photo, “34 🎂 🐣.”

Culkin and Charton have been married since 2013 and welcomed Kinsey in September 2019.

“After 25 hours of labouring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th,” Charton had said at the time.

His older brother, Macaulay Culkin, just welcomed his first child with Brenda Song in April. The couple named their son Dakota Song after their sister who died in a 2008 car accident.