Robin Williams’ son Zak spoke about the comparisons between himself and his late father during an appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new mental health series “The Me You Can’t See”.

Robin had a widely documented battle with addiction before he passed away in 2014 from suicide at age 63.

Zak revealed how he struggled with addiction but is now vowing to “break the cycle” after turning his life around, the Daily Mail reported.

He’s now a father himself and shares 2-year-old son McLaurin with his wife, Olivia June.

Zak shared, “There’s a generational issue going on. I’ve experienced mental health issues my entire life.

“I had obsessive compulsive disorder — having to count out certain actions before I went to bed at night, obsessing over things. I didn’t sleep very much as a kid.

“I had really bad insomnia, a lot of energy and a racing mind and I inherited that to some degree.”

Explaining how that then led to drug abuse, Zak went on: “As an adolescent I found using alcohol and drugs helped me calm my mind.

“It became a very normal experience to rely on them and things like that to manage the racing mind.

“I started to realize elements of myself that were like him [Robin]. My anxiety, my bouts of depression, OCD, drugs, drinking like him.

“When I wasn’t self-medicating, things felt completely overwhelming for me. And it just became part of my identity to get through the day.”

Zak added: “The weird thing for me is I would use uppers, cocaine and the like to calm down. I talked to my dad about it, he was similar.

“He would use uppers as a way of focusing, relaxing. We began to have a deeper, more profound understanding of one another is when he decided to stop drinking, which is around the time that I first realized I had a problem.

“So we engaged around that. I wanted to be able to get to know him better, I didn’t understand what he had been through.”

Robin had Zak, 38, with his ex-wife Valerie Velardi. The comedian is also father to daughter Zelda, 31, and son Cody, 29, from his marriage to Marsha Garces.

Zak previously opened up about attending recovery group meetings and slowly healing with the help of therapy, healthy eating, exercise, and meditation after his drinking got out of hand.