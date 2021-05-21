Rob Lowe gets some of the “Parks and Recreation” cast back together on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The guest host chats to his former castmates Adam Scott and Kathryn Hahn, with Scott revealing how he’s actually subletting an apartment right now in New York City from their other former co-star Aziz Ansari.

Lowe and Scott reminisce about the first time they met on-set and what it was like acting alongside President Joe Biden on the beloved show.

Lowe gushes, “You can’t fake the kind of relationships that we had [on the show], I didn’t know how much I loved you until I saw you on ‘Ellen’ the last time you were here.”

The actor proceeds to show all of Scott’s previous compliments.

Then, Hahn admits she had to forget about her childhood crush on Lowe to professionally get through their on-screen romance during her stint on “Parks and Recreation”.

Lowe also praises Hahn’s performances throughout the years and the well-deserved Emmy Award buzz she’s receiving for Marvel’s “WandaVision”.

Plus, Lowe puts the “Parks and Rec” stars’ knowledge about local laws to the test and finds out if their time pretending to work in a small local government helped in a round of “Literally Local Laws”.