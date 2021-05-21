Lil Nas X has come a long way.

On Friday, the rapper released his new single and video “Sun Goes Down”, the follow-up to his hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

With the song’s more emotionally vulnerable tone, the video takes Lil Nas X back to high school where he reflects not he struggles he faced as a teenager.

in the “sun goes down” video i go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore. i try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on friday. this one is really special to me. pic.twitter.com/Ff9lxHwn44 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 16, 2021

“Since ten, I been feelin’ lonely / Had friends but they was pickin’ on me / Always thinkin’ why my lips so big / Was I too dark? Can they sense my fears?” he raps. “These gay thoughts would always haunt me / I prayed God would take it from me / It’s hard for you when you’re fightin’ / And nobody knows it when you’re silent.

On Twitter, fans reacted in kind to the emotional new track.

Me after listening to sun goes down by lil nas x pic.twitter.com/zECl1brhMT — Knucks ITS MY BIRTHDAY (@FullMetalKnucks) May 21, 2021

can't believe i just woke up and listened to Sun Goes Down by Lil Nas X and it got me like: pic.twitter.com/WgEzfBpJTf — David Stephen (@DavStephen1) May 21, 2021

just listened to sun goes down by lil nas x and experincing repressed memories of queerphobia pic.twitter.com/h0PEA1qMT6 — JUSTICE FOR BLACK LIVES (@ardennTV) May 21, 2021

The new release also comes ahead of Lil Nas X performing as the musical guest this weekend on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” season finale, airing May 22 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.