Lil Nas X has come a long way.

On Friday, the rapper released his new single and video “Sun Goes Down”, the follow-up to his hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

With the song’s more emotionally vulnerable tone, the video takes Lil Nas X back to high school where he reflects not he struggles he faced as a teenager.

“Since ten, I been feelin’ lonely / Had friends but they was pickin’ on me / Always thinkin’ why my lips so big / Was I too dark? Can they sense my fears?” he raps. “These gay thoughts would always haunt me / I prayed God would take it from me / It’s hard for you when you’re fightin’ / And nobody knows it when you’re silent.

On Twitter, fans reacted in kind to the emotional new track.

The new release also comes ahead of Lil Nas X performing as the musical guest this weekend on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” season finale, airing May 22 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.