Oprah Winfrey shared a virtual visit with “Today” host Hoda Kotb on Friday, and she offered her thoughts on the backlash that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have received as they increase their public visibility with podcast and television projects while also asking for privacy.

As Winfrey explained, being a public figure doesn’t mean that private aspects of one’s life can’t be experienced privately.

“You know, I ask for privacy, and I’m talking all the time,” Winfrey told Kotb. “So I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers, or people flying overhead, or invading your life, is what every person wants and deserves — to not to be intruded and invaded upon.”

She added: “That’s what people are missing. Privacy doesn’t mean silence.”

According to Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t looking back after the bombshells they dropped during her interview with the couple in March.

“They have not shared any regrets with me,” Winfrey said. “I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, ‘Why did they leave?’ And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood.”

During her interview with Kotb, Winfrey discussed her new Apple TV+ series with Prince Harry, “The Me You See”, exploring mental health and emotional well-being.

According to Winfrey, her own history of abuse has given her a level of empathy for the experiences of others that she might otherwise not have had.

“I wouldn’t take anything for having been raised the way that I was. It is because I was sexually abused that I have such empathy for people who’ve experienced that,” Winfrey told Kotb.

“It is because I was raised poor, and no running water, and going to the well, and getting whippings that I have such compassion for people who have experienced it,” she added. “And so it has given me a broader understanding and a deeper appreciation for every little and big thing that I now have.”

Winfrey also opened up about how her faith has helped her get through difficult periods in her life.

“My grandmother, who was very harsh, like a lot of Black parents during that era, the idea of hugging and loving on your child or even allowing the child to feel seen was just not a part of her life,” she explained. “But she did give me Jesus. She did give me a belief in something bigger than myself. So I am grateful for that.”

Taking a deep reflection on her early years in her new book, What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing, has helped her to come to a better understanding of herself.

“This book made me think really differently about my own life. So I think that certainly all of the feelings of not fitting in, or my disease to please, or feeling like, ‘If I don’t do what everybody wants me to do, I’m going to be rejected somehow,’ what I was afraid of in every instance, I’m afraid I’m going to get a whippin’,” she shared.

“Even though I’m the boss lady, even though I’m the one in charge, even though I’m the one who’s running the business, I was still trying to process and figure that part of myself out. I’ve never had a clinical therapist. I’ve never gone to a therapist. I’ve never laid on anybody’s couch. I don’t know if that’s even real,” she continued.

“The first time I was able to admit that I had been sexually abused, raped, assaulted as a 9-year-old happened on television,” she admitted. “And it happened on television because a woman was sharing her story. And I thought, I swear, until that moment I was the only person who ever had that happen to me. So in the middle of her in a show sharing her story, I went, ‘That happened to me.’ And so that’s how I got my therapy.”

As a result, Winfrey added, she’s gained what she describes as “post-traumatic wisdom” after delving into her childhood experiences.

“One of the reasons I do consider myself wise at this point in my life is because I’ve not only paid attention to my life, been observant of what’s happened to me, but I’ve been a student of other people’s lives and paid attention to what has happened to them,” she said. “One of the great lessons for me is that, in listening to other people’s stories, is that everybody wants to be seen, and they want to be heard, and they want to know that their story matters.”