Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey talk about their new mental health series “The Me You Can’t See” in an interview with “Good Morning America”.

Harry compared his own story of losing his mother Princess Diana in 1997 when he was 12 to Zak Williams losing his dad Robin in 2014. Zak chatted to the pair on the docuseries.

The Duke of Sussex shared on “GMA”, “Zak’s story [is] a classic example, and the sort of parallel thread between what happened with him at his age and what happened to me at my age, it’s remarkably similar.

“But there was one thing that he said in a follow-up conversation, which was his service to others has helped heal him, and I think that was a really key moment for Oprah, myself, and Zak… to go, ‘Wow, this, it’s true.’

“Oprah, in your career [it’s true]. It’s been true for me in starting the Invictus Games, to be able to create something,” Harry, an Army veteran who founded the Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members in 2014, continued. “To watch other people heal is part of our own healing process.”

“Stigma thrives on silence,” Harry said of wanting more people to talk about mental health. “So as long as it thrives on silence, the best that we can all do collectively is continue to talk and share stories that are so relatable to so many people around the world.”

Host Robin Roberts explained how Harry was 12 at the time of his mother’s death and how he was unable to process it.

He said, “There are so many people of all ages that need to heal and for one reason or another are unable to heal or unaware they need to heal.”

Harry shared how it was only after meeting Meghan Markle that he started the process of figuring out his mental health.

“If we hold on to grief it manifests itself and appears later in life, that is what I have learned from this process,” he explained.