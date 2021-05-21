Childhood was a scarring time for Glenn Close.

In Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new Apple TV+ docuseries “The Me You Can’t See”, the 74-year-old actress opens up about growing up in a religious cult known as Moral Re-Armament.

At a young age, her father moved the family to Switzerland, where the group was headquartered, cutting her off from the life she knew.

She says in the doc that the group “basically dictated how you’re supposed to live and what you’re supposed to say and how you’re supposed to feel.”

Adds Close: “Because of how we were raised, anything you thought you’d do for yourself was considered selfish. We never went on any vacations or had any collective memories of stuff other than what we went through, which was really awful.”

Close describes the effects of being raised in that environment, which have stuck with her throughout her life.

“We were so broken up. It’s astounding that something you go through at such a young stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive,” she explains.

“I think that’s childhood trauma. Because of the devastation, emotional and psychological, of the cult, I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I’m sorry about that,” Close says. “I think it’s our natural state to be connected like that. I don’t think you ever change your trigger points but at least you can be aware of them and at least you can maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships.”