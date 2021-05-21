Andy Cohen reunited with his “No. 1” this week.

Cohen took to Instagram to share a video of himself walking his former pup Wacha around the block after announcing he was having to part ways with the dog around a year ago.

“It is my absolute lucky day today because I get to visit with my No. 1,” Cohen said on his Instagram Story, People reported. “Hey Wacha, say hi to the people!”

“We miss you, Wacha!” the “Watch What Happens Live” host continued, as the dog ran over to lick his face.

“It’s a good day today, it’s also beautiful out,” Cohen went on, kissing his pooch. “And this dog is beautiful.”

Cohen’s post comes after he announced he was having to place Wacha in another home following “some occasional random signs of aggression” from the rescue dog that could prove “catastrophic” for son Benjamin Allen, 2.

“No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted,” Cohen said at the time. “After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him.”

He went on, “We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family.”

Cohen added, “When I think of him — let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him — it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other.”