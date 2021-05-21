Click to share this via email

“It’s in his kiss!”

On Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” the host performed another “Kellyoke” cover, this time taking on a song with a legendary lineage.

Clarkson sang a take on Betty Everett’s classic “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)”, but in the style of Cher, who recorded the song in 1990 for the film “Mermaids”.

The song has also been covered in the past by singers including Ramona King, Linda Lewis and Linda Ronstadt.

In recent episodes, Clarkson has also covered songs by Trisha Yearwood, Daft Punk and more.