The Jonas Brothers have just unveiled a new ballad, “Leave Before You Love Me”, featuring Marshmello, along with an accompanying lyric video

The release of the new track follows the JoBros’ recent announcement they’ll be hitting the road for Remember This Tour, a 44-date summer tour that kicks off Aug. 20, with Kelsea Ballerini as opening act.

Republic Records

According to a press release from the group’s label, Republic Records, the tour takes its name from the title of the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming song “Remember This”, recorded as part of a special partnership with NBCUniversal in anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

“Remember This” will debut on June 18, the first night of the U.S. Track and Field Trials, featuring an Olympic-inspired story with athlete imagery, along with a special message from the Jonas Brothers. The group will also perform the song for the first time live during NBCUniversal’s Olympics coverage, including new lyrics inspired by the Tokyo Olympics and Team USA.

One of the band’s biggest fans took to social media to share her excitement over the new song: Sophie Turner, wife of Joe Jonas.

“I’ll eat up a lil slice of that delicious music pie you boys have cooked up,” wrote the “Game of Thrones” star in a post she shared on Instagram Stories.

Sophie Turner/Instagram

She followed that up with another, writing, “F**king obsessed with this song. So proud as always.”

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Meanwhile, fans won’t have to wait long to see the Jonas Brothers in action; the group will be closing out the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards — hosted by Nick Jonas — with a special medley performance including the new song with Marshmello.

The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.