Leonardo DiCaprio just added another property to his collection.

The actor snapped up a lavish Los Feliz, Los Angeles mansion from “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson for a whopping $7.1 million.

According to Dirt.com, DiCaprio paid more than Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita’s asking price, which was $6.995 million.

Ferguson was said to have paid $4.6 million for the property back in 2013.

The 4,926-square-foot home was built in 1928, and boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Gwen Stefani previously bought the home in 1998 for $1.3 million, before making numerous upgrades to the property, including a backyard swimming pool.

This isn’t the first Los Feliz property DiCaprio has purchased; in 2018 he bought a 1920s-era home from Moby for $4.9 million. It’s thought to be occupied by his father, George DiCaprio.